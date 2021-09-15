Missing Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie reportedly not cooperating with investigation: LIVE UPDATES
Gabby Petito, 22, was on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé this summer but disappeared in Wyoming late last month. Now her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is back home in Florida with the van the couple was traveling in and not cooperating with authorities, according to police.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie lived in a North Port home that belongs to Laundrie's family for roughly two years before departing on a cross-country road trip in July, Petito's mother said at a press conference on Monday.
Laundrie returned to that home on Sept. 1 with the van they were traveling in, but without his fiancée.
Ten days later, Petito was reported missing and the white Ford converted camper van was recovered at the home in North Port.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison directed a tweet at Steven Bertolino on Wednesday afternoon, saying that authorities need his clients help to find Gabby Petito.
"Please call us to arrange a conversation with Brian Laundrie," he said. "Two people left on a trip and one person returned!"
Bertolino said in a statement on Tuesday that the Laundrie family will be taking a step back.
"On behalf of the Laundrie family, it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family," Bertolino said. "On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment."
The North Port Police Department named Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, a person of interest in her disappearance and criticized him for not cooperating with authorities.
“As a father, I can imagine the pain and suffering Gabby’s family is going through. We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said at a press conference Wednesday. "The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance."
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie got into a physical altercation in downtown Moab roughly two weeks before she went missing last month, according to a police report obtained by Fox News.
A witness called police around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 to report a "possible domestic violence" incident near Moonflower Community Cooperative.
A responding officer wrote after interviewing the witness, Laundrie, and Petito, that "the driver of the van, a male, had some sort of argument with the female."
"The male tried to create distance by telling Gabbie to go take a walk to calm down, she didn’t want to be separated from the male, and began slapping him," the report said. "He grabbed her face and pushed her back as she pressed upon him and the van, he tried to lock her out and succeeded except for his driver’s door, she opened that and forced her way over him and into the vehicle before it drove off."
