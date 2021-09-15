Missing Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie reportedly not cooperating with investigation: LIVE UPDATES

Home of Brian Laundrie's family quiet amid ongoing investigation into Gabby Petito's disappearance

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie lived in a North Port home that belongs to Laundrie's family for roughly two years before departing on a cross-country road trip in July, Petito's mother said at a press conference on Monday.

Laundrie returned to that home on Sept. 1 with the van they were traveling in, but without his fiancée.

Ten days later, Petito was reported missing and the white Ford converted camper van was recovered at the home in North Port.