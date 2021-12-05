Michigan shooting suspect Crumbley's parents plead not guilty, held on $1 million bond: LIVE UPDATES
The parents of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley were taken into custody overnight Friday following a manhunt and were booked into jail on a $1 million bond on Saturday. James and Jennifer Crumbley face involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to the shooting, which left four high school students dead. They have both pleaded not guilty.
Michigan shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley and his parents were all behind bars inside the same Oakland County lockup on Saturday, according to authorities.
James and Jennifer Crumbley joined their 15-year-old son inside the Oakland County Jail in Pontiac following their arrests in Detroit during the wee hours of Saturday morning, the New York Post reported.
The three family members were being held in separate areas of the jail and were not being permitted to communicate, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, according to the Post.
Michigan shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley reportedly told concerned staff members at Oxford High School his violent drawings were for a video game he was designing.
The 15-year-old’s drawings were discovered by a teacher at his desk just hours before Tuesday’s shooting, in which his is accused of killing four students and injuring seven others.
The drawings depicted a handgun similar to the one allegedly used in the killings along with the words "The thoughts won't stop, help me" and “Blood everywhere” above a drawing of a person who had been shot twice. “My life is useless” and "the world is dead” were also written on the paper.
The teenager told a guidance counselor after he was taken out of class that he wanted to be a video game designer and claimed the drawings were related to a game he was making, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne wrote in a letter to the school community Saturday.
Guidance counselors said Ethan was calm while waiting for his parents to arrive and they concluded his wasn’t a risk for harming himself or others after watching and speaking to him.
His parents agreed with school officials that Ethan wasn’t at risk for violence and decided not to pull him out of school for the day after they were told he needed to get counseling. Hours later he allegedly opened fire in a hallway, killing four.
James and Jennifer Crumbley were being held on a combined $1 million bond at the Oakland County Jail in Michigan Saturday after pleading not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the fatal school shooting their 15-year-old son allegedly carried out last week.
The couple was the subject of a manhunt Friday night after the missed their arraignment. They were found in the early hours of Saturday hiding inside a commercial building in Detroit after someone reported their SUV parked in a nearby lot.
The judge and prosecutors agreed the couple posed a flight risk.
Jennifer Crumbley sobbed and struggled to respond to the judge’s questions Saturday at times and James Crumbley shook his head when a prosecutor said their son had full access to the gun used in the killings.
