Michigan shooting suspect Crumbley's parents plead not guilty, held on $1 million bond: LIVE UPDATES

Shooting suspect told counselors violent drawings were for video game design

Michigan shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley reportedly told concerned staff members at Oxford High School his violent drawings were for a video game he was designing.

The 15-year-old’s drawings were discovered by a teacher at his desk just hours before Tuesday’s shooting, in which his is accused of killing four students and injuring seven others.

The drawings depicted a handgun similar to the one allegedly used in the killings along with the words "The thoughts won't stop, help me" and “Blood everywhere” above a drawing of a person who had been shot twice. “My life is useless” and "the world is dead” were also written on the paper.

The teenager told a guidance counselor after he was taken out of class that he wanted to be a video game designer and claimed the drawings were related to a game he was making, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne wrote in a letter to the school community Saturday.

Guidance counselors said Ethan was calm while waiting for his parents to arrive and they concluded his wasn’t a risk for harming himself or others after watching and speaking to him.

His parents agreed with school officials that Ethan wasn’t at risk for violence and decided not to pull him out of school for the day after they were told he needed to get counseling. Hours later he allegedly opened fire in a hallway, killing four.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.