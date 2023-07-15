Long Island Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder

Long Island woman shares recent disturbing encounter with suspected Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann

A young Long Island woman shared her story of a recent disturbing encounter with suspected Gilgo Beach serial murderer Rex Heuermann with the New York Post on Friday.

The woman, identified only as 25-year-old Ally, said she met the man arrested in connection to the killings on July 3 in Brady Park, which is just minutes away from Heuermann's home on 1st Avenue in Massapequa Park.

She described how the 59-year-old architect repeatedly approached her in the park, which creeped her out.

“I was going for a bike ride over in Brady Park and he came up behind me and he asked me what time it was,” Ally told the Post.

“He was trying to compliment me. Asking me if I came here often. Asking me my name,” she said.

“He had very dirty clothes on. He popped right out of the woods. Everywhere I went in the woods he would pop out somewhere,” she continued.

According to Ally's account, the first time Heuermann approached her he got so close she "felt like breathing behind me."

She was so upset by the ordeal that she called her sister to pick her up, Ally told the Post.

Ally said she filed a police report about the incident.

Two weeks later, Heuermann was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in connection to the Gilgo Beach murders.