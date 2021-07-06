LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Elsa menaces Florida, flood watch stretches to Georgia

incoming update…
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for a portion of the west-central and Big Bend coast of Florida.
Hurricane conditions are possible there tonight and early Wednesday.
In addition, tropical storm conditions are forecast across portions of the Florida Keys and the state's west coast, where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect.
In Cuba, heavy rain from Elsa is expected to result in significant flooding and mudslides.
Tropical Storm Elsa has moved over Cuba and is now into the warm waters of the Florida Straits.
The system has time to strengthen a bit as it parallels the west coast of Florida in the next 24 hours before making landfall north of Tampa on Wednesday morning.
The latest National Hurricane Center advisory has upped Elsa’s winds to 70 mph before moving inland, which is just shy of a hurricane (74 mph).
So there is now a hurricane watch issued for Florida’s west central and Big Bend Coast.
Tropical storm warnings are still in effect from the Florida Keys to the Big Bend Coast, while tropical storm conditions will likely continue across the Keys through Tuesday night.
Once Elsa makes landfall, it will weaken, however, heavy rain and wind and the risk for tropical tornadoes will continue.
A general 3 to 5 inches of rain will fall across Florida and the Southeast Coast, with isolated amounts over 8 inches, especially across the Keys, southwestern, and western Florida, where localized flooding is possible.
A few brief tornadoes are also possible Tuesday across the Florida Peninsula.
Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Western Cuba Monday afternoon as it barreled toward Florida.
Two deaths were reported in the Dominican Republic and one in St. Lucia from the storm, which had been a Category 1 hurricane, and Cuba had evacuated 180,000 people by Sunday, The Associated Press reported.
However, the worst of the tropical storm missed Havana and it was mainly affecting rural areas with sustained winds of 50 mph.
The storm was expected to batter Central and Western Cuba overnight before it continues to parts of the Florida Keys and Florida’s Gulf Coast Tuesday and Wednesday.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tropical Storm Warning up to the Ochlockonee River and a Storm Surge Warming from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned in a tweet on Sunday that "All Floridians should prepare for the possibility of heavy rain, flooding and potential power outages."
"Now is the time to restock your supplies and review your hurricane plan," he added.
NWS meteorologists have predicted Elsa will turn east over Northern Florida, and they advised parts of the coast along Georgia and the Carolinas could also face tropical storm conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.
