LIVE UPDATES: Miami building collapse: 159 still unaccounted for, 'deep fire' slows search efforts

incoming update…
The fire that has burned in the Champlain Tower South rubble site remains a constant source of concern, hampering efforts to remove rubble and locate possible survivors.
Fire Rescue crews have been unable to locate the source of the fire within the site, forcing them to use infrared technology, water and foam to fight the blaze and contain it.
The smoke complicates rescue efforts, and the blaze threatens to weaken the already unstable rubble.
“We’re facing very incredible difficulties with this fire. It’s a very deep fire. It’s extremely difficult to locate the source of the fire," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Cava said during the mid-morning press conference.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Gov. DeSantis confirmed that another building "down the street" from Champlain Towers was developed by the same group. Similarities between the two buildings may lead officials to order an evacuation of the other building.
DeSantis and Mayor Cava said that decision was for Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, who was not present at the press conference.
The fire issue has diverted attention and resources, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue still "believes" that people could remain alive inside the debris.
Mayor Cava said that "as long as there air and water," people could remain alive inside the debris. However, Fire Chief Alan Cominsky confirmed that rescue workers have not seen any signs of life.
"The biggest thing here is hope," Cominsky said. "That's what's driving my decision right now ... It's an extremely difficult situation.
To read more about how long a victim might survive under rubble, click here.
Mayor Cava explained that the most significant complicating factor in search and rescue efforts is a fire that has burned since the initial collapse.
Firefighters have struggled to locate the source of the fire, partially due to smoke. They are employing infrared technology to try and find the source, but progress is slow.
The rescue workers have dug a trench to enable clearance efforts, as well as to allow firefighters to continue fighting the fire.
The number of people remains 127 accounted for, 159 unaccounted for and 4 confirmed dead, Mayor Daniella Cava said during the 10:30 a.m. press conference.
She also revealed that the county will divert all resources to examining buildings in the 40-year certification range and audit buildings in the area to ensure safety standards are up to grade.
"We want to make sure we can work with the cities to provide the technical assistance they need ... to assist with safety inspections," Cava said, appealing for the public to continue supporting the victims.
Surfside officials released a number of documents online Friday night, including a 2018 safety report commissioned by the Champlain Towers Condominium Board.
The report, carried out by Murabito Consultants, Inc., did not warn of any risk of collapse, but it noted the need for repairs to maintain the "structural integrity" of the building.
The report noted a number of issues, citing previous complaints of flooding "during a hurricane event," possible structural damage to balconies and cracks in the concrete of unit balconies.
READ MORE HERE.
The Miami-Dade Police Department advised that city and town leadership will provide an update on search and rescue efforts at a 10:30 a.m. press conference.
Miami-Dade Mayor Cava posted a picture earlier this morning showing a strategy meeting between federal, state and local leadership, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis.
Much of the speculation as to what cause the collapse of Champlain Towers South focuses on possible safety issues, particularly with a 40-year inspection due this year.
Mayor Charles Burkett confirmed that the Condo Board that runs the complex had not yet submitted the recertification.
"It was due this year, and we had not received it," Burkett told a local reporter. "Our building official said he was told it was on its way and would be submitted."
Mayor Cava explained the difficulty that rescue workers have faced while working through Friday night.
"They've had to deal with a lot of water from the rain, there's a fire they've had to continuously put out, so many things have hampered their abilities," Cava told a WSVN 7 reporter. "Nevertheless, you can see that they're very active above and below, and that continued throughout the night."
Cava also explained the very methodical approach rescue workers have taken to progress into the wreckage, laying out a grid to carefully map out he site and remove dangerous rubble.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke with a local Miami reporter to confirm that numbers of found, missing and confirmed deceased individuals have not changed.
"We're standing with them, we know how hard it is for them," Cava said in reference to rescue workers. "These are people who have - their whole career is saving people. They are highly motivated."
"They have hope, and they are proceeding, and so we stand with them," Cava added.
The search and rescue operation at the Surfside condo complex collapse site continued Friday night, with the situation largely unchanged going into Saturday morning.
At least 159 people are still unaccounted for, with at least four people dead after three victims were pulled from the rubble.
Only one deceased victim has been identified: Stacie Fang, 54, whose son was seen in dramatic video when rescue workers pulled him from the rubble alive.
An investigation into the cause of the collapse has not yet begun, but many have already started speculating. A federal probe will likely follow the completion of any search and rescue or recovery operations.
READ MORE HERE.
Live Coverage begins here