LIVE UPDATES: Miami building collapse: 159 still unaccounted for, 'deep fire' slows search efforts

'Deep Fire' forces Maimi-Dade Fire Rescue to use any tool

The fire that has burned in the Champlain Tower South rubble site remains a constant source of concern, hampering efforts to remove rubble and locate possible survivors.

Fire Rescue crews have been unable to locate the source of the fire within the site, forcing them to use infrared technology, water and foam to fight the blaze and contain it.

The smoke complicates rescue efforts, and the blaze threatens to weaken the already unstable rubble.

“We’re facing very incredible difficulties with this fire. It’s a very deep fire. It’s extremely difficult to locate the source of the fire," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Cava said during the mid-morning press conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.