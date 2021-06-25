LIVE UPDATES: VP Harris visits southern border

Harris defends visiting El Paso rather than Rio Grande Valley

Harris is asked why she visited El Paso rather than sectors that are more acutely hit, like the Rio Grande Valley.

"What is happening here in El Paso in many ways highlights many of the the facets on immigration," she says.

Harris says a number of Trump policies, like the Remain-in-Mexico policy and child separation policies, were implemented. She says there has been "great work" by DHS and CBP on technology that has expedited processing of people arriving at the border.

"They have instituted technology that over the last couple of months has expedited, in a very significant way, processing of people who are arriving at our border."