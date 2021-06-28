LIVE UPDATES: Florida rescuers find 10th victim in condo collapse

incoming update…
A second lawsuit has been filed against the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association, this one by a resident of the building, according to Newsmax.
The Miami Herald reported that Morabito Consultants, the structural engineering firm that discovered cracks and breaks in the building’s concrete, issued a statement that said, in part: “As has been reported, Morabito Consultants was retained in 2018 by the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association to prepare the 40-year Recertification of the condo building, as required by Miami-Dade County and the Town of Surfside … We completed our inspection and provided our report to the condominium association with an estimate of the probable costs to make the extensive and necessary reports.”
The statement adds: “Among other things, our report detailed significant cracks and breaks in the concrete, which required repairs to ensure the safety of the residents and the public.”
The building had already begun roof repairs, “but concrete restoration had not yet begun,” the statement continues.
President Biden “does believe there should be an investigation” involving federal resources into how the Champlain Towers South condo building collapsed, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says.
“Certainly, we want to play any constructive role we can play with federal resources in getting to the bottom of it and preventing it from happening in the future,” she added.
A Manhattan attorney who survived a bout of COVID-19 moved to the doomed Florida condo tower this year for a "fresh start," according to her best friend.
New York City native Linda March is now among 152 people missing following the disaster last week at Champlain Towers South that’s left at least nine people dead.
Her close pal Rochelle Laufer told the Miami Herald that March relocated to Surfside in the Sunshine State in March and rented the penthouse at the now-partially collapsed building.
Charles Burkett, the mayor of Surfside, says he spotted a young girl sitting in a chair by herself late last night at the building collapse site, reading aloud a Jewish prayer.
Burkett says he learned from the child that one of her parents was inside the building at the time of the disaster and remains unaccounted for, while the other lives a few buildings away.
“That really brought it home to me. She wasn’t crying, she was just lost,” Burkett said. “She didn’t know what to do, what to say, who to talk to, and I was looking for her this morning at that family meeting and I didn’t see her but I am going to find her and I’m going to tell her that we are all here for her and we are going to do the best we can to bring out that parent.”
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says a tenth body has been found this morning in the search for survivors of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse.
As of midday Monday, 151 people still remain unaccounted for following the disaster, she says.
"We are going to continue and work ceaselessly to exhaust every possible option in our search,” Cava told reporters during a press conference.
Surfside's mayor is holding a press conference as the search and rescue mission continues.
A woman missing in the deadly Florida condo building collapse called her husband as the tragedy unfolded — and said she saw a sinkhole where the pool used to be before the line went dead, according to a new report.
"It was 1:30 a.m., I’ll never, never forget that," Mike Stratton, husband of Cassie Stratton, 40, told the Miami Herald.
The model, actress and Pilates instructor woke her husband in Washington, D.C. and frantically told him that their building was shaking before making the startling comments about a sinkhole, according to the outlet.
A shrine has been setup outside St. Joseph Catholic Church in Surfside on Monday for the Guara family, Marc and Ana and their children Lucia and Emma. They are four of at least a dozen parishioners missing or killed following the building collapse.
Shimon Wdowinski, a Florida International University professor, says there were signs of sinking before the building collapsed.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says $1.2 million has been raised so far through a "hardship fund to help those impacted by the devastating building collapse."
"On behalf of Miami-Dade County, we are so deeply grateful to the entire global community for the outpouring of support," she added in a tweet.
Families of the missing visited the scene of the Florida condo building collapse Sunday as rescuers kept digging through the mound of rubble and clinging to hope that someone could yet be alive somewhere under the broken concrete and twisted metal.
The death toll rose by just four people, to a total of nine confirmed dead. But after almost four full days of search-and-rescue efforts, more than 150 additional people were still missing in Surfside. No one has been pulled alive from the pile since Thursday, hours after the collapse.
Some families had hoped their visit would allow them to shout messages to loved ones possibly buried deep inside the pile.
The developers of the Miami condo tower that collapsed were once accused of paying off local officials to get permits for the site — which needed $15 million in repairs just to bring it to code, a new report says.
Building rivals claimed that the partners behind Surfside Champlain Towers South were receiving preferential treatment when it came to getting through the permit system as the site was being built in 1981, the Washington Post said.
Surfside’s developers had contributed to the campaigns of at least two town-council members, then demanded that the donations be returned when the allegations surfaced, according to the outlet.
The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is in south Florida on Sunday, coordinating with officials as the official death toll in the Miami-area condominium collapse rose to at least nine people, with some 152 building occupants remaining unaccounted.
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell met Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Surfside, Fla., Mayor Mayor Charles Burkett and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Criswell tweeted that she made the trip to Florida "to support the ongoing response efforts in #Surfside. We are working with state & local officials to provide resources and help alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the recent building collapse."
On Sunday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said she met with rescue workers and was able to “hear the hope that they have.”
“We obviously have some realism that we’re dealing with. But ... as long as the experts that we trust are telling me they have hope to find people who might have been able to survive, then we have to make sure that we hold on to that hope,” Schultz said.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday evening that rescuers had identified four additional victims in the partial collapse of the Chaplain Towers South building.
Miami-Dade police identified the additional four people as Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Anna Ortiz, 46; and Luis Bermudez, 26.
"We have identified four additional victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayer," police wrote.
On Saturday, police announced that four of the five deceased people had been identified.
They were identified as Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83; Gladys Lozano, 79; and Manuel LaFont, 54.
