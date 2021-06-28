LIVE UPDATES: Florida rescuers find 10th victim in condo collapse

Engineering firm's 2018 building examination found 'significant cracks and breaks in the concrete'

The Miami Herald reported that Morabito Consultants, the structural engineering firm that discovered cracks and breaks in the building’s concrete, issued a statement that said, in part: “As has been reported, Morabito Consultants was retained in 2018 by the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association to prepare the 40-year Recertification of the condo building, as required by Miami-Dade County and the Town of Surfside … We completed our inspection and provided our report to the condominium association with an estimate of the probable costs to make the extensive and necessary reports.”

The statement adds: “Among other things, our report detailed significant cracks and breaks in the concrete, which required repairs to ensure the safety of the residents and the public.”

The building had already begun roof repairs, “but concrete restoration had not yet begun,” the statement continues.