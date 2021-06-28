Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Heat wave nationwide sees temperatures soar

Heat wave could bring hottest temperatures ever today to Portland, Seattle

Covered by: Fox News and Greg Norman

Seattle is least air-conditioned metro area in the U.S.

(Fox News)

People were spotted swimming in the chilly Puget Sound near Seattle around 7 a.m. this morning as the heat is fast rising there. 

Heat records are falling all over the Pacific Northwest – and in cities like Seattle, only 44 percent of households have air conditioners, according to Fox News’ Dan Springer. 

Click here to watch.  

Posted by Greg Norman

(Fox News)

Triple-digit temperatures are in store today for a wide swath of the country. 

Click here to watch the latest national forecast from Fox News’ Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean. 

Posted by Greg Norman

Temperatures in Seattle are forecast to reach a high of 111 degrees later today. (AP)

People are seen jumping from a pedestrian bridge at Lake Union Park into the water Sunday in Seattle.  

Posted by Fox News

Heat warnings, advisories blanket the coasts

Heat advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Dozens of counties across the West and the Northeast are under Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories today. 

“Residents are urged to stay in air-conditioned buildings, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and check on family members/neighbors,” the National Weather Service says. 

Posted by Greg Norman

Forecast high temperatures for the West

(Fox News)

Temperatures are forecast to push well past the 100-degree mark up and down the West Coast over the next few days. 

Posted by Greg Norman

Heat wave impacting millions on both coasts

The national forecast for Monday, June 28.

Unprecedented, record-shattering heat will hang on across the Northwest today with temperatures once again surpassing the century mark.    

Daily, monthly and all-time records will be set with today’s highs likely going down in history as the hottest day ever recorded for Seattle and Portland. Temperatures won’t be as hot tomorrow, but things won’t cool off significantly either. 

The Northeast and New England are also expecting some hot, humid weather this week with temperatures in the low- to mid-90s.   

Click here to read the latest national forecast from Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean. 

Posted by Fox News

