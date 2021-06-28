LIVE UPDATES: Heat wave nationwide sees temperatures soar

incoming update…
People were spotted swimming in the chilly Puget Sound near Seattle around 7 a.m. this morning as the heat is fast rising there.
Heat records are falling all over the Pacific Northwest – and in cities like Seattle, only 44 percent of households have air conditioners, according to Fox News’ Dan Springer.
Triple-digit temperatures are in store today for a wide swath of the country.
People are seen jumping from a pedestrian bridge at Lake Union Park into the water Sunday in Seattle.
Dozens of counties across the West and the Northeast are under Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories today.
“Residents are urged to stay in air-conditioned buildings, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and check on family members/neighbors,” the National Weather Service says.
Temperatures are forecast to push well past the 100-degree mark up and down the West Coast over the next few days.
Unprecedented, record-shattering heat will hang on across the Northwest today with temperatures once again surpassing the century mark.
Daily, monthly and all-time records will be set with today’s highs likely going down in history as the hottest day ever recorded for Seattle and Portland. Temperatures won’t be as hot tomorrow, but things won’t cool off significantly either.
The Northeast and New England are also expecting some hot, humid weather this week with temperatures in the low- to mid-90s.
