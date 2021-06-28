LIVE UPDATES: Heat wave nationwide sees temperatures soar

Heat wave impacting millions on both coasts

Unprecedented, record-shattering heat will hang on across the Northwest today with temperatures once again surpassing the century mark.

Daily, monthly and all-time records will be set with today’s highs likely going down in history as the hottest day ever recorded for Seattle and Portland. Temperatures won’t be as hot tomorrow, but things won’t cool off significantly either.

The Northeast and New England are also expecting some hot, humid weather this week with temperatures in the low- to mid-90s.

Click here to read the latest national forecast from Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean.