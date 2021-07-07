LIVE UPDATES: Elsa weakens during approach to Florida's west coast

Tropical Storm Elsa spares Florida from significant damage, moves northeastward

Heavy rain fell across Florida's Gulf Coast early Wednesday from a weakened Tropical Storm Elsa.

The storm appears to have spared the state from significant damage and power outages, though briefly reaching hurricane strength earlier in the day.

Elsa was expected to move onshore as a tropical storm and tornado warnings were issued for several northern Florida counties.

More downpours, winds gusts and flooding are expected once the storm turns northeast, though tropical storm warnings were canceled for Cape Coral and Fort Myers.

In the Tampa, forecasters warned of tropical storm conditions including flash flooding and strong winds and Duke Energy and TECO Energy said that less than 5,000 customers were without power at 7 a.m. ET.

Elsa’s maximum sustained winds stood at 65 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm was expected to pass over Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia -- where tropical storm watches and warnings were in effect -- before moving out in the Atlantic Ocean by Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.