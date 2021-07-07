Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Elsa weakens during approach to Florida's west coast

Tropical Storm Elsa's maximum sustained winds stood at 65 mph early Wednesday and its core was about 50 miles south southwest of Florida's Cedar Key.

Covered by: Edmund DeMarche and Julia Musto

Tropical Storm Elsa spares Florida from significant damage, moves northeastward

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain associated with Tropical Storm Elsa passes Key West, Fla., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The weather was getting worse in southern Florida on Tuesday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing the Florida Keys, complicating the search for survivors in the condo collapse and prompting a hurricane watch for the peninsula's upper Gulf Coast. (Rob O'Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP)

Heavy rain fell across Florida's Gulf Coast early Wednesday from a weakened Tropical Storm Elsa.

The storm appears to have spared the state from significant damage and power outages, though briefly reaching hurricane strength earlier in the day.

Elsa was expected to move onshore as a tropical storm and tornado warnings were issued for several northern Florida counties.

More downpours, winds gusts and flooding are expected once the storm turns northeast, though tropical storm warnings were canceled for Cape Coral and Fort Myers.

In the Tampa, forecasters warned of tropical storm conditions including flash flooding and strong winds and Duke Energy and TECO Energy said that less than 5,000 customers were without power at 7 a.m. ET.

Elsa’s maximum sustained winds stood at 65 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm was expected to pass over Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia -- where tropical storm watches and warnings were in effect -- before moving out in the Atlantic Ocean by Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Posted by Julia Musto

Elsa moving north 'almost parallel' to Florida's west coast: NHC

Fox Extreme Weather Center -- Tracking Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa is currently about 50 miles south-southwest of Cedar Key, Florida, according to a 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm was moving north at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 65 mph -- down from 70 mph earlier this morning.

Heavy rains and gusty winds continue to spread inland across Florida's western peninsula, the NHC said.

A hurricane warning remains in effect from Chassahowitzka to the Steinhatchee River along Florida's west coast.

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Miami condo collapse death toll rises to 36 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches state

Rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo can be seen Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Surfside, Fla.

Eight additional victims were recovered Tuesday at the Champlain Towers South collapse site -- as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.

The demolition of the remaining portion of the partially collapsed condo building over the holiday weekend allowed rescuers to reach new parts of the structure.

As of early Wednesday, the death toll stands at 36 with more than 100 people still unaccounted for.Elsa's heaviest winds and rain should bypass Surfside, Florida.

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Elsa weakens to tropical storm: NHC

Photographers take pictures of the sky full of clouds after the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Elsa has weakened to a tropical storm, according to a 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).As of 2 a.m., the storm was located about 60 miles west of Tampa, Florida.It was moving north at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 70 mph.

A hurricane warning is still in effect for Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River, Florida."

Maximum sustained winds are now near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in the intensity are possible until landfall occurs," according to the NHC. "Weakening will begin after Elsa moves inland by late Wednesday morning."

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Current path of Hurricane Elsa

As of 11 p.m., the center of Hurricane Elsa was located about 65 miles southwest of Tampa Bay, Florida.The storm was moving north at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).It is expected to make landfall between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday between the Tampa Bay area and the Big Bend region

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

