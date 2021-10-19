Brian Laundrie manhunt: Motive in domestic incident may be used in court, lawyer says: LIVE UPDATES

Motive in prior domestic incident could be used in court, lawyer says

Fugitive Brian Laundrie's motive in past domestic incidents could be used as evidence in a court of law if the FBI eventually finds him.

The FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie on Sept. 23, accusing him of using an unidentified person’s Capital One card and the personal identification number to charge or withdraw over $1,000 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, a period when his now-deceased fiancée, Gabby Petito, was missing.

He is a person of interest in Petito's killing but has evaded authorities since Sept. 13.

While it is a general rule that the prosecution is not allowed to "admit evidence of a prior crime to show that the defendant has a bad character … or acted in bad faith" or to show that "because he committed this similar crime before, he's likely to do it again," there are certain circumstances under Florida law where the prosecution can try to introduce evidence of prior bad acts to show motive, intent, knowledge, modus operandi or lack of mistake, Sarasota-based criminal defense attorney Ajay Pallegar told Fox News.

