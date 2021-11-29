Jussie Smollett trial begins jury selection in alleged hate crime case: LIVE UPDATES

Jussie Smollett's trial will come down to his word against the siblings who claim he paid them

As jury selection begins in the high profile trial of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, all eyes are on the two brothers who claim they were paid to attack the star to raise his profile.

Whether Smollett, who is Black and openly gay, testifies on his own behalf remains amystery. However, siblings Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo will take the witness stand where they are expected to repeat what they have told police officers and prosecutors — that they carried out the attack at Smollett's behest for $3,500.

The former “Empire” actor contends he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault in downtown Chicago on a frigid night in January 2019.

Smollett is accused of lying to police about the alleged attack and has been charged with felony disorderly conduct. A class 4 felony, the crime carries a sentence of up to three years in prison but experts have said it is more likely that if Smollett is convicted he would be placed on probation and perhaps ordered to perform community service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.