Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Jussie Smollett's trial goes into day 3 after detailed testimony, videos: LIVE UPDATES

More testimony is expected on day 3 of Jussie Smollett’s trial in Chicago over his allegedly faked hate crime attack in January of 2019.

Covered by: Tyler McCarthy

1Post
Back to Top

incoming update…

Jussie Smollett's trial continues after jury saw evidence he texted his accusers after their arrest

Jussie Smollett's trial continues after jury saw evidence he texted his accusers after their arrest

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

More testimony is expected on day 3 of Jussie Smollett’s trial in Chicago over his allegedly faked hate crime attack in January of 2019. 

On Tuesday, the prosecution and the defense questioned a handful of police officers and detectives who were responsible for investigating the “Empire” actor’s initial claims about being physically attacked by people hurling racial and homophobic slurs at him. Evidence was also shown to the jury in the form of videos and photographs that showed Smollett as well as brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo on the night of the incident. 

A key moment in yesterday’s proceedings that will likely come up on day three involved a text message that was sent from Smollett to the brothers, who he worked with on “Empire,” saying that he didn’t believe they’d done anything wrong following their arrest. 

Detective Michael Theis testified that Smollett sent a text essentially saying: “I know 1000%. You and your brother did nothing wrong... I am making this statement so everyone else knows ... Please hit me when they let you go. I am behind you fully.”

Much was made of the fact that Smollett reported that he did not know who his attackers were despite having a pre-existing relationship with the Osundairo brothers.

Meanwhile, the defense claims that the brothers were homophobic and are arguing that likely inspired the attack. Smollett continues to maintain that he was the victim of a crime and had no part in planning it. 

Posted by Tyler McCarthy

Live Coverage begins here