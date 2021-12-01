Jussie Smollett's trial goes into day 3 after detailed testimony, videos: LIVE UPDATES

Jussie Smollett's trial continues after jury saw evidence he texted his accusers after their arrest

More testimony is expected on day 3 of Jussie Smollett’s trial in Chicago over his allegedly faked hate crime attack in January of 2019.

On Tuesday, the prosecution and the defense questioned a handful of police officers and detectives who were responsible for investigating the “Empire” actor’s initial claims about being physically attacked by people hurling racial and homophobic slurs at him. Evidence was also shown to the jury in the form of videos and photographs that showed Smollett as well as brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo on the night of the incident.

A key moment in yesterday’s proceedings that will likely come up on day three involved a text message that was sent from Smollett to the brothers, who he worked with on “Empire,” saying that he didn’t believe they’d done anything wrong following their arrest.

Detective Michael Theis testified that Smollett sent a text essentially saying: “I know 1000%. You and your brother did nothing wrong... I am making this statement so everyone else knows ... Please hit me when they let you go. I am behind you fully.”

Much was made of the fact that Smollett reported that he did not know who his attackers were despite having a pre-existing relationship with the Osundairo brothers.

Meanwhile, the defense claims that the brothers were homophobic and are arguing that likely inspired the attack. Smollett continues to maintain that he was the victim of a crime and had no part in planning it.