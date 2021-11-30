Jussie Smollett: Special prosecutor claims actor 'devised this fake crime': LIVE UPDATES
Jussie Smollett, the ex-“Empire” actor, is charged with felony disorderly conduct. Experts have said it is likely that if Smollett is convicted he would be placed on probation and might be ordered to perform community service.
During opening statements, the special prosecutor, Dan Webb, repeatedly called Smollett’s incident a “fake” hate crime.
He used the word "fake" over and over to the jury from start to finish.Webb said Smollett devised a fake hate crime that occurred against him by Donald Trump supporters and then gave false police reports.
Webb told the jury that Smollett gave a false report to police six different times – which is why Smollett is charged with six felony counts of lying to police.
Meanwhile, Smollett's attorney Nene Uche argued the actor is a "victim." -Tyler McCarthy
Fox News' Matt Finn contributed to this report
