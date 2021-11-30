Jussie Smollett: Special prosecutor claims actor 'devised this fake crime': LIVE UPDATES

Jussie Smollett incident a 'fake' hate crime, special prosecutor argues

During opening statements, the special prosecutor, Dan Webb, repeatedly called Smollett’s incident a “fake” hate crime.

He used the word "fake" over and over to the jury from start to finish.Webb said Smollett devised a fake hate crime that occurred against him by Donald Trump supporters and then gave false police reports.

Webb told the jury that Smollett gave a false report to police six different times – which is why Smollett is charged with six felony counts of lying to police.

Meanwhile, Smollett's attorney Nene Uche argued the actor is a "victim." -Tyler McCarthy

Fox News' Matt Finn contributed to this report