Hunter Biden criminal trial to resume, prosecutors will call final two witnesses

Hallie Biden was matter-of-fact in her responses to prosecutors on Thursday as they peppered her with questions about her relationship with Hunter Biden, how she learned Hunter Biden was a crack cocaine user, and the events surrounding her tossing out his gun in a panic in October 2018.

"I found [crack] and googled it because I didn’t know what it was," Hallie Biden told the court of the first time she saw the drug in her home. "[Hunter Biden] told me what it was, crack cocaine."

Hallie Biden, who testified under immunity, said she smoked crack cocaine and even accompanied Hunter Biden on drug deals. She became sober by August 2018.

The widowed mother of two was joined in court by her husband, John Hopkins Anning, who she married just last weekend.

She was grilled by both prosecutors and the defense team surrounding her discovery of Hunter Biden’s gun in the console of his truck on her property in Wilmington. She explained that after not seeing Hunter Biden for a while, he visited her home late Oct. 22, 2018, or early Oct. 23 and that he looked "tired, exhausted" and "could have been" on drugs.

After dropping her children off at school on the morning of Oct. 23, Hallie Biden went over to clean out Hunter Biden’s truck to rid it of any potential drugs or alcohol in an effort to help his sobriety.

"Aside from trash and clothes, I found remnants of crack cocaine, paraphernalia — oh, and the gun, obviously," she said.

Hallie Biden said she "panicked" when she found the gun, which was accompanied by a box of ammunition and a couple of loose bullets, and placed anything that appeared related to the firearm in a leather pouch she also found in the truck. She then placed the pouch in a shopping bag.

"I panicked, and I wanted to get rid of them," she said of the pistol and box of ammo. "I didn’t want him to hurt himself or [for] my kids to find it and hurt themselves."

She then drove to a nearby grocery store, called Janssen’s Market, and tossed the gun in a trash can located outside the store. The court was presented with surveillance footage of her dropping the bag containing the pouch and gun into the receptacle.

She told the court that she was "flustered" after discovering the firearm and now realizes it was a "stupid idea" that she made when she "panicked."

Hallie Biden walked the court through her messages and phone calls with Hunter Biden after she disposed of the gun.

"I was just going to pretend like it wasn’t me," she said, before Hunter Biden discovered his firearm was missing and texted her: "Did you take that from me?"

The first son apparently became angry with her actions regarding the gun, demanding she return to the market and "look for it." She said that after her attempts to locate the pistol in the trash can, Hunter Biden told her to contact police and file a report.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this update.