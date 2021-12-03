Josh Duggar trial: Video, photo evidence of alleged child porn presented to jury: LIVE UPDATES

Jury shown video and photo evidence of alleged child porn Thursday

The jury in the Josh Duggar trial was shown graphic images found in a cache folder for the Tor dark web browser that were connected to the defendant's name and address.

James Fottrell, the Director of the Department of Justice for Child Exploitation also took the stand to explain how the browser could be used to hide web searches and downloads of child pornography, according to The Sun.

Fottrell said the photos were popular traded images of child sexual abuse material.