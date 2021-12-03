Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Josh Duggar trial: Video, photo evidence of alleged child porn presented to jury: LIVE UPDATES

Duggar, who appeared on the reality show '19 Kids and Counting,' is on trial for allegedly possessing and downloading child pornography. The trial began on Wednesday.

Covered by: Brie Stimson

1Post
Back to Top

incoming update…

Jury shown video and photo evidence of alleged child porn Thursday

The jury in the Josh Duggar trial was shown graphic images found in a cache folder for the Tor dark web browser that were connected to the defendant's name and address.

James Fottrell, the Director of the Department of Justice for Child Exploitation also took the stand to explain how the browser could be used to hide web searches and downloads of child pornography, according to The Sun.

Fottrell said the photos were popular traded images of child sexual abuse material.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Live Coverage begins here