Josh Duggar's child pornography trial set to begin: LIVE UPDATES

Josh Duggar child pornography trial: What to know before jury selection

Former "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar is set to stand trial on Tuesday for child pornography charges. After years of appearing in the reality show, Duggar made headlines in 2015 when news broke that he reportedly molested a number of young girls, including his sisters. Now, he will face a judge on charges brought against him in April after allegedly possessing images of young children.

Duggar, 33, was arrested in Arkansas in late April. U.S. Marshals "assisted" in the arrest. He is facing two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted on all counts, Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count. Fines could total $500,000.

It's currently unclear who may take the stand during the trial, but an attorney said that Duggar's father Jim Bob may do so. Duggar was released from jail in May. Magistrate Judge Christy Comstock ordered Duggar to be confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to be his custodian during his release and prohibited Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices pending his trial.

