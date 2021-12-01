Expand / Collapse search
Josh Duggar child pornography trial to start Wednesday; jury selection complete: LIVE UPDATES

Josh Duggar "19 Kids and Counting" fame will stand trial on child pornography charges on Wednesday. Jury selection was completed on Tuesday.

Jury selection complete in Josh Duggar trial

Twelve main jurors and four alternates were selected in the Josh Duggar child pornography trial on Tuesday.

The trial is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

The jurors were asked if they could be impartial to the defendant based on his fame from the reality show "19 Kids and Counting."

“This case has nothing to do with the show," Judge Timothy Brooks said, according to a reporter for The Sun. "It’s important I ask if there is a possibility of exposure to the show that could have shown strong feelings towards Mr Duggar or the family, positive or negative."

