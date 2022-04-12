Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Opening statements to begin
A Virginia jury will hear opening statements Tuesday in Johnny Depp's defamation case filed against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, who previously accused Depp of abuse.
Jonny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, arrived at a Virginia courthouse on Tuesday to hear opening statements in Depp's defamation case against Heard.
Several police cruisers and a small group of fans were waiting outside the courthouse as Depp arrived. Heard pulled up to the building minutes later.
Live Coverage begins here