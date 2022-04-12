Expand / Collapse search
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Opening statements to begin

A Virginia jury will hear opening statements Tuesday in Johnny Depp's defamation case filed against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, who previously accused Depp of abuse.

Covered by: Audrey Conklin

Jonny Depp, Amber Heard arrive at Virginia courthouse for defamation trial

Johnny Depp arrives at Virginia courthouse for defamation trial (Fox News)

Jonny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, arrived at a Virginia courthouse on Tuesday to hear opening statements in Depp's defamation case against Heard.

Several police cruisers and a small group of fans were waiting outside the courthouse as Depp arrived. Heard pulled up to the building minutes later.

