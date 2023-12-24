Iran appears to have struck ship off Indian coast with unmanned aerial vehicle, US official says

Israel-Hamas war: USS Laboon strikes down four Houthi drones

The USS Laboon shot down four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Red Sea on Saturday, as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate amid the Israel-Hamas war.

A senior U.S. defense official confirmed the news to Fox News Digital. The weapons were fired by Houthis and targeted towards international ships.

Houthis began by firing two UAVs at international vessels, despite the ships not having any connection to Israel. One vessel was damaged, while the other was not.

A Gabon-flagged ship was also struck by a Houthi drone.

Houthis also shot two anti-ship ballistic missiles, but neither hit.Iranian-linked fighters also reportedly shot at least one unmanned aerial vehicle towards a vessel off the coast of India in the Indian Ocean.

Fox News Digital's Andrea Vacchiano and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.