Democrats, Republicans near compromise on debt ceiling: LIVE UPDATES

Both Senate Democrats and Republicans are trading paper on a potential agreement on the debt ceiling while debate continues over infrastructure and reconciliation.

Covered by: Edmund DeMarche and Fox News Staff

Sanders refused to sign letter condemning Sinema confrontation, report says

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., refused to sign a letter to condemn the actions of left-wing activists who confronted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., in a public restroom because the statement did not criticize her "political views," a report late Wednesday said.

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

No infrastructure bill but an off-ramp instead

CAPITOL ATTITUDE: Congress may not have an infrastructure bill. But at least it has an off-ramp. Democrats and Republicans forged what appeared to be a compromise on the debt ceiling Wednesday. 

Lawmakers sometimes steel their positions so deeply that they can’t extract themselves.

They’re stuck on a road to oblivion – as the headlights of a crisis careen down the highway at them.

So everyone searches for an exit. Such was the case with the debt ceiling.

The sides were too entrenched over the politicking of the debt ceiling and the Democrats’ efforts to approve trillions in social spending. But the realpolitik of a national economic crisis loomed. -Chad Pergram

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

