Democrats, Republicans near compromise on debt ceiling: LIVE UPDATES

No infrastructure bill but an off-ramp instead

CAPITOL ATTITUDE: Congress may not have an infrastructure bill. But at least it has an off-ramp. Democrats and Republicans forged what appeared to be a compromise on the debt ceiling Wednesday.

Lawmakers sometimes steel their positions so deeply that they can’t extract themselves.

They’re stuck on a road to oblivion – as the headlights of a crisis careen down the highway at them.

So everyone searches for an exit. Such was the case with the debt ceiling.

The sides were too entrenched over the politicking of the debt ceiling and the Democrats’ efforts to approve trillions in social spending. But the realpolitik of a national economic crisis loomed. -Chad Pergram

