Infrastructure bill: Progressives may sink bill without reconciliation: LIVE UPDATES

Progressives jeopardize infrastructure bill in House, insist on reconciliation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview Sunday that the House will pass the $1 trillion infrastructure bill this week and that she never brings a bill to the floor “that doesn’t have the votes.”

But she does not have many votes to spare in the House, and progressives took to social media on Monday to demand that President Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is passed along with infrastructure.

“We have the House, the Senate, and the White House, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “Let’s finally deliver on health care, child care, paid leave, climate action, pre-k, community college, housing, a roadmap to citizenship, and infrastructure. We can do it all—and we must while we have the chance.”

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., also posted that “we made a deal.” “Now that it’s been announced that the infrastructure bill will come to a vote on Thursday, let me be absolutely clear. I will not support it without first passing the Build Back Better Act,” she posted.

Pelosi once held the position that the House would only pass the infrastructure bill if they also passed the reconciliation package.

But Politico reported Monday that Pelosi changed her opinion after she found out that Democrats could reduce the $3.5 trillion pricetag. “It all changed, so our approach had to change," Pelosi told her caucus Monday, Politico reported.