Infrastructure bill: Manchin open to billionaires tax to fund social spending bill: LIVE UPDATES

Manchin says he hasn't budged from his call for a bill no larger than $1.5T

Moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia indicated Monday that he would support tax proposals targeting billionaires amid ongoing negotiations within the party toward an agreement on President Biden’s sweeping social spending bill.

"I'm open to any type of thing that makes people pay that's not paying now, so people that don't report income like you and I do, earned income," Manchin told reporters. "There has to be a way for them to pay their fair share."

Manchin told reporters he hasn’t budged from his call for a bill no larger than $1.5 trillion, while progressive support a larger package of as much as $2.2 trillion.

