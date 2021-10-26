Infrastructure bill: Manchin open to billionaires tax to fund social spending bill: LIVE UPDATES
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., indicated that he would support tax proposals targeting billionaires amid ongoing negotiations within the party toward an agreement on President Biden's sweeping social spending bill.
Moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia indicated Monday that he would support tax proposals targeting billionaires amid ongoing negotiations within the party toward an agreement on President Biden’s sweeping social spending bill.
"I'm open to any type of thing that makes people pay that's not paying now, so people that don't report income like you and I do, earned income," Manchin told reporters. "There has to be a way for them to pay their fair share."
Manchin told reporters he hasn’t budged from his call for a bill no larger than $1.5 trillion, while progressive support a larger package of as much as $2.2 trillion.
Senate Democrats are crafting a plan to tax billionaires and other ultra-high earners in order to pay for the bulk of President Biden's signature economic spending plan after failing to secure enough support for a slew of other planned tax increases.
Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is slated to unveil a tax on the unrealized capital gains of the ultra-wealthy this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during an interview on CNN. The proposal, which has support from other Democrats, would set the so-called billionaires' income tax at $1 billion income, or three consecutive years of $100 million or more in income.
