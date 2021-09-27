Gabby Petito: Search for Brian Laundrie will be 'scaled back and targeted': LIVE UPDATES
Florida's Carlton Reserve is a 24,000-acre expanse of woods and swamps about 15 miles from Brian Laundrie's family home and has been the focus of the search since the 23-year-old was reported missing on Sept. 17.
incoming update…
After more than a week of searching for Brian Laundrie in Florida's Carlton Reserve without much success, law enforcement plans to scale back their efforts in the coming days, according to police."I don’t think you’re going to see those large scale types of efforts this week," Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the North Port Police
Department, told Fox News on Sunday night. "The FBI is now leading the search. I’m told, It will be scaled back and targeted based on intelligence. Hopefully, water will lower in areas hard to currently access."
The Carlton Reserve is a 24,000-acre expanse of woods and swamps about 15 miles from the Laundries' home, has been the focus of the search since Laundrie was reported missing on Sept. 17. Florida cattle rancher Alan McEwen said Sunday that "there’s no surviving" in the reserve, which is home to alligators, panthers, black bears, wild boar, and poisonous snakes. "I have learned a lot in my life, and one thing I know is no one is gonna survive out there for two weeks on foot," he told Fox News' Paul Best.
NORTH PORT, Fla. – Minutes after Utah police were told about a report of a man striking a woman and taking off in a white Ford Transit van with Florida plates, officers pulled over Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito and appeared to zero-in on her as the aggressor, dispatch radio recordings show.
"RP (reporting party) states seeing a male hit a female, domestic," the dispatcher states at around 4:38 p.m. MT on the day of the incident. "He got into a white Ford Transit van, has a black ladder on the back, Florida plate."
The dispatch audio, first obtained by the investigative unit at FOX 13 Utah, shows the dispatcher did in fact inform the officers of allegations that Laundrie had been the aggressor – shedding new light on a situation that initially seemed like police didn't know about the witness' claims.
Live Coverage begins here