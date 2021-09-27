Gabby Petito: Search for Brian Laundrie will be 'scaled back and targeted': LIVE UPDATES

Search for Brian Laundrie will be 'scaled back and targeted based on intelligence,' police say

After more than a week of searching for Brian Laundrie in Florida's Carlton Reserve without much success, law enforcement plans to scale back their efforts in the coming days, according to police."I don’t think you’re going to see those large scale types of efforts this week," Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the North Port Police

Department, told Fox News on Sunday night. "The FBI is now leading the search. I’m told, It will be scaled back and targeted based on intelligence. Hopefully, water will lower in areas hard to currently access."

The Carlton Reserve is a 24,000-acre expanse of woods and swamps about 15 miles from the Laundries' home, has been the focus of the search since Laundrie was reported missing on Sept. 17. Florida cattle rancher Alan McEwen said Sunday that "there’s no surviving" in the reserve, which is home to alligators, panthers, black bears, wild boar, and poisonous snakes. "I have learned a lot in my life, and one thing I know is no one is gonna survive out there for two weeks on foot," he told Fox News' Paul Best.