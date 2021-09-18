Gabby Petito: Police searching for her fiancé, family says he's been missing for days: LIVE UPDATES
Police in North Port, Florida, confirmed they are now searching for missing woman Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie late Friday and his family tells police they haven't seen him since Tuesday. Officers had gone to Laundrie's home on Friday expecting him to be there. He is considered a "person of interest" and isn't currently wanted for a crime, according to police.
Florida police were seen entering the home of missing woman Gabby Petito, fiancé Brian Laundrie and his parents Friday evening, and stunned investigators said Laundrie's parents hadn't seen him since Tuesday.
Police arrived at 6:20 p.m., and two officers exited the home around 7 p.m.
One returned inside about a minute later with what appeared to be an evidence envelope. It was not immediately clear where Laundrie was. But he wasn’t at the home.
North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor told Fox News before police arrived at the home Friday night that investigators believed they would find Laundrie there.
“We understand the community’s frustration. We are frustrated too,” the release said. “For six days the North Port Police Department and FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s Fiancé Gabby Petito.”
Friday was the first time the family had spoken with investigators in detail, the release said.
“It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime. We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working a multiple missing person investigations.”
