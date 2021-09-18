Gabby Petito: Police searching for her fiancé, family says he's been missing for days: LIVE UPDATES

Investigators expected to find Laundrie at his parents' home on Friday where he had been lying low

Florida police were seen entering the home of missing woman Gabby Petito, fiancé Brian Laundrie and his parents Friday evening, and stunned investigators said Laundrie's parents hadn't seen him since Tuesday.

Police arrived at 6:20 p.m., and two officers exited the home around 7 p.m.

One returned inside about a minute later with what appeared to be an evidence envelope. It was not immediately clear where Laundrie was. But he wasn’t at the home.

North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor told Fox News before police arrived at the home Friday night that investigators believed they would find Laundrie there.

