Gabby Petito: Parents say Brian Laundrie is a 'coward,' and still alive: LIVE UPDATES
The parents of Gabby Petito say they believe her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is still alive after being on the run for over three weeks.
The parents of Gabby Petito described in heartbreaking detail the moments when they heard the news that their 22-year-old daughter’s remains were believed to have been found in Wyoming after she had been missing for weeks, and say they believe her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is still alive during an interview on "Dr. Phil."
Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother and father, and her nearly lifelong step-parents, Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt, covered topics ranging from Nichole Schmidt’s early inkling that her daughter was not OK, the text messages Gabby’s parents sent to Laundrie's parents and their belief that he is hiding out.
The Gabby Petito Foundation announced on its website Tuesday night that it will hold its inaugural fundraiser later this month at a venue on New York's Long Island.
The foundation was created by her parents shortly after her death and is intended to assist families with missing loved ones.
The Petito case has gripped the country after her body was discovered last month in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming. Brian Laundrie, her boyfriend, has subsequently vanished and has been on the lamb for over three weeks.
