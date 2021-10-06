Gabby Petito: Parents say Brian Laundrie is a 'coward,' and still alive: LIVE UPDATES

Gabby Petito's parents say fugitive fiancé still alive, recall learning tragic news

The parents of Gabby Petito described in heartbreaking detail the moments when they heard the news that their 22-year-old daughter’s remains were believed to have been found in Wyoming after she had been missing for weeks, and say they believe her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is still alive during an interview on "Dr. Phil."

Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother and father, and her nearly lifelong step-parents, Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt, covered topics ranging from Nichole Schmidt’s early inkling that her daughter was not OK, the text messages Gabby’s parents sent to Laundrie's parents and their belief that he is hiding out.

Click here for the full story