Gabby Petito: Search for Brain Laundrie continues, few new leads: LIVE UPDATES

Could parents face obstruction, accessory charges?

As the manhunt for Florida fugitive Brian Laundrie enters its third week, questions are mounting about how he’s been able to elude authorities this long and whether his parents may have helped give him a head start.

Parents Chris and Roberta Laundrie have not been accused of any wrongdoing, but critics have taken to scrutinizing their actions in the weeks following the disappearance of their former future daughter-in-law, Gabby Petito, who was found dead in Wyoming at a campsite she shared with their son.

They said nothing about the fact that she was missing and went on a Labor Day camping trip.

"If they provided false information to law enforcement that let Brian Laundrie take off and get a week head start, or if the parents sent law enforcement on a wild goose chase, searching the preserve when he wasn't there, there's certainly a basis to charge them," said Neama Rahmani, a former legal prodigy and federal prosecutor.

