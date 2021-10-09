Gabby Petito: FBI target Brian Laundrie search with help from his father: LIVE UPDATES

FBI using Brian Laundrie’s father for a more targeted search, former agent says

Chris Laundrie accompanied law enforcement into the Carlton Reserve for the first time this week to look for his fugitive son, which former FBI special agent Ken Gray said reflects the bureau's strategy to base their search on specific targeted intelligence.

Gray was a member of the New Haven FBI SWAT team when he briefly helped search for Olympic Park bomber Eric Rudolph in the Appalachian Mountains in the late 1990s.

"SWAT teams came in, went out on the Appalachian trail area there in North Carolina, did a lot of searching through that area, but continued to come up empty-handed," Gray told Fox News Friday.

Click here to read more on Fox News.