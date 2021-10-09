Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Gabby Petito: FBI target Brian Laundrie search with help from his father: LIVE UPDATES

Chris Laundrie, Brian Laundrie's father, accompanied law enforcement into the Carlton Reserve for the first time this week to look for his fugitive son, which former FBI special agent Ken Gray said reflects the bureau's strategy to base their search on specific targeted intelligence.

Covered by: Brie Stimson

2Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Sarasota Police Department clarifies it doesn't have Brian Laundrie in custody

Posted by Brie Stimson

FBI using Brian Laundrie’s father for a more targeted search, former agent says

Chris Laundrie accompanied law enforcement into the Carlton Reserve for the first time this week to look for his fugitive son, which former FBI special agent Ken Gray said reflects the bureau's strategy to base their search on specific targeted intelligence. 

Gray was a member of the New Haven FBI SWAT team when he briefly helped search for Olympic Park bomber Eric Rudolph in the Appalachian Mountains in the late 1990s.

"SWAT teams came in, went out on the Appalachian trail area there in North Carolina, did a lot of searching through that area, but continued to come up empty-handed," Gray told Fox News Friday. 

Click here to read more on Fox News.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Live Coverage begins here