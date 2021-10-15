Gabby Petito autopsy: Forensic pathologist calls coroner presser 'quite disappointing': LIVE UPDATES

Gabby Petito: Forensic pathologist calls lack of information from coroner 'quite disappointing'

Forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht says Teton County, Wyoming, coroner Brent Blue's brief Tuesday press conference discussing Gabby Petito's cause of death was "quite disappointing," citing a lack of information shared with the public.

Blue announced that Petito died from manual strangulation, weeks after the FBI located the 22-year-old's remains at Bridger-Teton National Forest, north of Jackson Hole on Sept. 19.

"I found the [press] conference by the coroner's office there to be quite disappointing. I don't know why, frankly, he conducted a news conference at all," Wecht said.

He noted there were only two important details Blue announced: the cause of death as strangulation and the determination that Petito’s remains were discovered three to four weeks after she died.

"Well, three to four weeks is no surprise because that was the period of time she was missing," said Wecht, who also criticized the Warren Commission's findings after former President John F. Kennedy's assassination. "Strangulation is a diagnosis that requires some anatomical, pathological question, and every question he was asked, he said he could not answer … or [was] not permitted to answer. I don't know why he held that conference."

Click here to read more on Fox News