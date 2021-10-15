Expand / Collapse search
Gabby Petito autopsy: Forensic pathologist calls coroner presser 'quite disappointing': LIVE UPDATES

A forensic pathologist says Teton County, Wyoming, coroner Brent Blue's brief press conference this week discussing Gabby Petito's cause of death was "quite disappointing," citing a lack of information shared with the public.

Covered by: David Aaro and Fox News

3Posts
Sign with Gabby Petito's image added to makeshift memorial on corner of Laundrie property

A new sign bearing Gabby Petito's image has been installed at the Laundrie family home.

Two women arrived to install the new sign, which is located at a makeshift memorial on the corner of the property.

Posted by David Aaro

Gabby Petito: Forensic pathologist calls lack of information from coroner 'quite disappointing'

A memorial poster of Gabby Petito hangs on a fence across the street from the funeral home where the memorial service for the murdered woman was being held, September 26, 2021 in Holbrook, Long Island, New York. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht says Teton County, Wyoming, coroner Brent Blue's brief Tuesday press conference discussing Gabby Petito's cause of death was "quite disappointing," citing a lack of information shared with the public.

Blue announced that Petito died from manual strangulation, weeks after the FBI located the 22-year-old's remains at Bridger-Teton National Forest, north of Jackson Hole on Sept. 19.

"I found the [press] conference by the coroner's office there to be quite disappointing. I don't know why, frankly, he conducted a news conference at all," Wecht said.  

He noted there were only two important details Blue announced: the cause of death as strangulation and the determination that Petito’s remains were discovered three to four weeks after she died. 

"Well, three to four weeks is no surprise because that was the period of time she was missing," said Wecht, who also criticized the Warren Commission's findings after former President John F. Kennedy's assassination. "Strangulation is a diagnosis that requires some anatomical, pathological question, and every question he was asked, he said he could not answer … or [was] not permitted to answer. I don't know why he held that conference."

Posted by David Aaro

Gabby Petito autopsy: Strangulation can be precursor to homicide, domestic violence experts say

Gabby Petito (Instagram)

Lizbeth Meredith, a former domestic violence advocate and probation officer who now works as a domestic violence educator, told Fox News that strangulation "very well can be a precursor to homicide, as it was in the case of deceased 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Meredith, who is herself a victim of domestic violence and, specifically, strangulation, said the violent act "is considered to be a red flag of an extremely volatile abuser and now taken more seriously … as it can very well end in homicide."

"It is truly one of the most deadly forces of violence," she said.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue on Tuesday announced that Petito died from manual strangulation, weeks after the FBI uncovered the 22-year-old's remains at Bridger-Teton National Forest, north of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"It is very important to understand that a non-fatal strangulation incident is an incident of an indicator that you are 750% more likely to die at the hands of that abuser," added Andrea Wyant, the assistant director of Hope United Survivor Network, which helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Posted by David Aaro

