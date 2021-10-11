Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie’s parents remove laundry baskets left by protesters: LIVE UPDATES

Laundrie's parents emerge from home to remove laundry baskets left by protestors, Gabby sign

Brian Laundrie’s parents emerged from their North Port, Florida, home late Sunday night to clear their front lawn of white laundry bins and a tribute poster dedicated to Gabby Petito, according to an exclusive video obtained by Fox News.

The home has been the focus of intense media attention in the weeks following the disappearance of the 22-year-old woman who once lived there with the family and her fiancé, who has since vanished.

Brian Laundrie is wanted on debit card fraud charges and is a person of interest in the killing.

The Laundrie family has faced public scrutiny over claims they may know more about their son’s whereabouts than they let on.

On Sunday night, Chris and Roberta Laundrie were seen on their front lawn clearing about 10 white laundry bins that were left there in an apparent protest.

The father and mother refused to answer questions when they picked up the baskets and removed a poster of Petito. They also retrieved a package in their mailbox.

At one point, the father said, “Just let me do it.”

Chris Laundrie joined the FBI on Thursday in the search for his son. He "accompanied members of law enforcement into the [T. Marby Carlton Jr. Memorial] reserve to show them the trails and places Chris and Brian have hiked and which Brian was known to frequent," Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino said in a Thursday statement. -Michael Ruiz and Stephanie Pagones