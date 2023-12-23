Israel Defense Forces near ‘full operational control’ of the northern Gaza Strip, officials say
Israeli military forces have almost reached full operational control of northern Gaza and are preparing to expand south, officials say. Israeli troops also have been engaging in ground operations in Khan Younis, the second largest city in the Gaza Strip.
The Israel Defense Forces shared an image on X Saturday saying its troops have "found toy boxes filled with dozens of mortar shells, warheads and RPG type anti-tank missiles in a kindergarten in Gaza."
Farther north, the Israeli Air Force said it "attacked this morning and during the night a number of terrorist targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including operational infrastructures, terrorist infrastructures and a military compound."
A ship that a British maritime security firm is describing as "Israel-affiliated" has been attacked Saturday off the west coast of India, reports say.
The vessel, a Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker, was targeted 120 miles from Veraval, Sky News is reporting, citing a statement from Ambrey.
"The unmanned aerial vehicle attack caused an explosion and a fire onboard," a spokesperson from the firm reportedly said. "Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time."
The attack comes as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels continue to target ships in the Red Sea, prompting the U.S. and other countries to launch a multinational effort to protect the busy corridor.
The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that as part of its recent military operations in the Gaza Strip, it "Fired decoy shots, luring dozens of terrorists into a building that served as a Hamas headquarters and directed an Israeli Air Force strike on the building, eliminating the terrorists."
The IDF also said in an update on X that its troops "Identified terrorists attempting to attack troops and eliminated them by sniper fire, as well as located and destroyed terrorist infrastructure, including buildings used as Hamas military sites."
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the "real problem" when it comes to delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza is the way Israel is conducting its military campaign against Hamas.
Guterres made the comment Friday after the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution demanding a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war by a 13-0 vote, with U.S. and Russia abstaining.
"The real problem is that the way Israel is conducting these offensive is creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza," Guterres said following the vote.
He said "an effective aid operation in Gaza requires security staff who can work in safety, logistical capacity and the resumption of commercial activity," but those "elements do not exist."
"We waited 71 days for Israel finally to allow aid to enter Gaza via the Kerem Shalom Crossing. And the crossing was then hit while aid trucks were in the area," Guterres said.
"It's 36 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed in 75 days, something we have never seen in the history of the United Nations. Nowhere is safe in Gaza," he added.
A fiery article in the revolutionary newspaper of the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran earlier this month threatened the U.S. and its assets, as well as its allies, in the Middle East.
According to the Dec. 11 article titled "Maximum Pressure With A ‘Balance Of Horror And Fear,'" the paper Kayhan wrote, "Today, in adherence to Imam [Khomeini's] school of thought, the only way to confront America's belligerent policy, and to deter and isolate the Zionist regime, is to apply maximum pressure by means of 'a balance of horror and fear.'’
The Islamic Republic tends to not refer to the Jewish state as Israel but to use the phrase "Zionist regime" in a pejorative sense of the Middle East’s only democracy.
Ayatollah Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini was the first supreme leader of the Islamic Republic after the 1979 Iranian revolution. Ali Khamenei, the current supreme leader of Iran’s clerical regime, uses the newspaper Kayhan to express his views and thinking. The Washington-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) first located and translated the Kayhan article from Farsi into English.
Iran’s proxies have intensified their attacks on American forces since Tehran’s strategic partner, Hamas, invaded Israel and murdered 1,200 people, including over 30 Americans in southern Israel.
Kayhan boasted in its article that Khomeini developed the "horror and fear" strategy to fight the West and urged attacks on U.S. vessels in the Persian Gulf. According to Kayhan, Iran "has now created a powerful, effective, and viable means of deterrence in the Persian Gulf and in international waters, and has forced its will on the Americans."
A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "Calls for horror and fear are despicable and dangerous. The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, but as the Biden Administration has shown, the United States will do what is necessary to defend itself, its people, and its interests from threats emanating from Iran."
The spokesperson added, "We have made clear in public and private messaging to Iran that it should not escalate or widen the conflict – or take advantage of the current situation. And our bolstered presence in the region, including the arrival of two aircraft carrier groups, is a clear message to any actor in the region – be it nation-state or otherwise – that this is not a time to take advantage of the conflict between Israel and Hamas to widen this conflict."
Israeli forces have almost reached full operational control of northern Gaza and are preparing to expand south, officials said Friday.
IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops continue to fight in the Daraj Tuffah area, along with less intense fighting in other areas of the north.
“In recent days, IDF soldiers have fought in the Issa area in the south of Gaza City, underneath Hamas' central stronghold in the area,” he said. “The soldiers uncovered significant underground terror infrastructure.”
IDF is simultaneously preparing to expand military operations into the southern portion of Gaza, Hagari said.
Israeli troops have been engaging in ground operations in Khan Younis, the second largest city in the Gaza Strip.
