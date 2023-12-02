Israel targets southern Gaza with airstrikes after cease-fire with Hamas collapses
Israel is bombarding the southern Gaza Strip with airstrikes and artillery shells after a weeklong truce with the terror group Hamas collapsed Friday. The Israel Defense Forces says it struck more than 200 terrorist targets and fighting has resumed with Hezbollah terrorists on the country's northern border with Lebanon. Qatar is leading efforts to restore a cease-fire and provide humanitarian aid to the 2.3 million Palestinians who live in Gaza and are caught in the crossfire.
Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire hit targets in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday as Israel advances its campaign to eradicate Hamas.
Fighting resumed on Friday after a cease-fire agreement between the two sides collapsed. The Israeli military said that in the last 24 hours combined attacks by its ground, air and naval forces had hit 400 militant targets and killed an unspecified number of Hamas fighters.
The Hamas-led Health Ministry in Gaza claims at least 178 people have been killed by Israel since the end of the truce, adding to the more than 13,300 Palestinians killed during the war. At least 1,200 Israelis were killed in the Oct. 7 terror attack that started the conflict.
The warring sides blamed each other for the collapse of the seven-day truce, during which Hamas had released hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
United Nations officials have decried the renewed fighting, saying it will worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis.
"Hell on Earth has returned to Gaza," said Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the U.N. humanitarian office in Geneva.
Reuters contributed to this update.
A team from Israel's Mossad intelligence agency was in Doha on Saturday for talks with Qatari mediators about a renewed cease-fire in Gaza, Reuters reported.
The report cited a source briefed on the visit who said the Qatari-mediate talks focused on the release of more hostages, not just women and children, and the details of a new truce.
Israel and Hamas have resumed fighting after a previous cease-fire arrangement collapsed on Friday.
The truce which began on Nov. 24 saw Hamas release Israeli women and children taken hostage on Oct. 7 in exchange for the release of Palestinians, including women, held in Israeli prisons.
Israel and Hamas have traded blame over the collapse of the truce, which lasted a week and was extended twice before mediators were unable to find a way for a third extension.
Israel said Hamas refused to release all of the women held in Gaza. A Palestinian official told Reuters the truce fell apart over female Israeli soldiers.
Reuters contributed to this update.
Israeli airstrikes hit several points near Damascus in Syria, state media reported.
“Nearly at 1.34 a.m. Saturday, the Israeli enemy carried out a missile aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus,” an unnamed military official told SANA.
The strikes resulted in some "material damages," according to the statement.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps later said that two of its officers were killed in Syria, the Times of Israel reported.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based opposition war monitor, said the strikes hit in the area of the south Damascus suburb of Sayyida Zeinab, where it said that “there are military forces working with the Lebanese Hezbollah.” It said ambulances rushed to the scene.
Israel has struck targets in Syria several times since the onset of the Hamas-Israel war on Oct. 7. On Sunday, a reported Israeli airstrike hit the international airport in Damascus and put it out of commission, just hours after the airport resumed flights following a monthlong hiatus after a previous Israeli strike.
Israel is known to have carried out hundreds of strikes in parts of Syria, aiming at Hezbollah and other terrorist groups backed by Iran, but it rarely acknowledges the attacks.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly doubled down on his position that Hamas is not a terror group and insisted they must be involved in Gaza's future after the war.
“I stand by my position. No matter what anybody says, I cannot accept Hamas as a terror group,” Erdogan told Turkish media on Saturday, according to the Times of Israel.
Those comments came in response to a question about possible U.S. sanctions on Turkey for supporting and funding Hamas, the outlet reported.
The United States recognizes Hamas as a terrorist organization. On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists infiltrated communities and a music festival in southern Israel, brutally raping, torturing and murdering as many as 1,200 Israelis that day and taking 240 hostages back to Gaza. The attack, labeled "Black Shabbat" in Israel, started the ongoing war in Gaza.
Erdogan has made several anti-Israel statements since the start of the war, accusing the Jewish state of war crimes in Gaza and calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "butcher."
Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas and its governing capability in Gaza, but Erdogan insisted Saturday that Hamas must be a part of any post-war reality for the Palestinian territory.
The "exclusion and destruction of Hamas is not an option," Erdogan said.
At least two people were injured Friday afternoon and a protester was in critical condition after attempting to light themselves on fire outside the building that houses the Israeli Consulate General in Atlanta, officials said.
Officials don't believe the incident was terrorism, the ATF said in a press briefing, calling it likely an "extreme act of political protest." A Palestinian flag that was used in the protest was recovered after the incident.
A security guard who works at the building was burned on the wrist and leg while trying to stop the protester, the ATF said.
Both people have been taken to the hospital.
The midtown Atlanta office building houses the Israeli Consulate General, among other offices.
Atlanta police responded to the scene as well as the FBI and ATF.
"We are saddened to learn of the self-immolation at the entrance to the office building," Anat Sultan-Dadon, Consul General of Israel to the Southeastern United States said in a statement. "It is tragic to see the hate and incitement toward Israel expressed in such a horrific way. The sanctity of life is our highest value. Our prayers are with the security officer who was injured while trying to prevent this tragic act. We are grateful to the city of Atlanta’s law enforcement and first responders for all they do to ensure safety."
Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this update.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Iraqi Prime Minster Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to protect installations hosting American personnel amid a series of attacks in recent weeks, the State Department said.
U.S. military servicemembers have been targeted in dozens of attacks in the region, many with drones.
“The Secretary called on the Iraqi government to fulfill its commitments to protect all installations hosting U.S. personnel at its invitation and to pursue those responsible for attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq,” the State Department said.
The Biden administration has accused Iran-linked groups of being behind the incidents.
Blinken and al-Sudani also discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and the need to contain the conflict, the State Department said.
