Israel targets southern Gaza with airstrikes after cease-fire with Hamas collapses

Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire hit targets in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday as Israel advances its campaign to eradicate Hamas.

Fighting resumed on Friday after a cease-fire agreement between the two sides collapsed. The Israeli military said that in the last 24 hours combined attacks by its ground, air and naval forces had hit 400 militant targets and killed an unspecified number of Hamas fighters.

The Hamas-led Health Ministry in Gaza claims at least 178 people have been killed by Israel since the end of the truce, adding to the more than 13,300 Palestinians killed during the war. At least 1,200 Israelis were killed in the Oct. 7 terror attack that started the conflict.

The warring sides blamed each other for the collapse of the seven-day truce, during which Hamas had released hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

United Nations officials have decried the renewed fighting, saying it will worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

"Hell on Earth has returned to Gaza," said Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the U.N. humanitarian office in Geneva.

Reuters contributed to this update.