Gazans flock to aid trucks as US, Israel discuss future of Hamas war
Thousands of Gazans swarmed aid convoys as they entered the embattled region on Monday, as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Israel to discuss the future of Israel's war against Hamas. President Biden's administration has been increasingly critical of Israel's tactics, although they continue to respect the country's sovereignty.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari gave a press briefing about the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war on Sunday.
During his briefing, Hagari said that Hezbollah is "increasing its attacks against Israel, firing rockets, missiles and drones, killing Israeli civilians and soldiers and displacing over 80,000 Israelis from their homes in the north."
"Since Hezbollah began its attacks, the IDF has been responding by striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon," Hagari explained.
The spokesperson then accused Hezbollah of endangering Lebanese citizens.
"Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran, is dragging Lebanon into an unnecessary war that would have devastating consequences for the people of Lebanon," he added. "This is a war that they do not deserve."
The Israeli Defense Forces offered new images of what they say is the largest-ever "terror tunnel" made by Hamas in Gaza, Fox News Foreign Correspondent Try Yingst reported Monday.
The IDF says the tunnel extends to just 400 meters away from the most heavily-trafficked crossing between Israel and Gaza.
Police in Washington state are searching for the suspects involved in vandalizing over 50 buildings with calls for a "ceasefire" and "free Palestine."
According to a post on Facebook from the Edmonds Police Department, on Saturday morning, dozens of business owners in Edmonds reported being vandalized with calls to end the Israel-Hamas War painted in red on their windows.
"Overnight, multiple businesses downtown (several blocks near 5/Main) were tagged with posters and graffiti. The graffiti stated 'free Palestine' or 'cease fire'," police posted.
The Israeli Defense Forces announced the deaths of four soldiers who were killed in combat in southern Gaza as the war against Hamas terrorists continues.
• SSF Urija Bayer, 20-years-old, a combat soldier in Maglan
• SSF Liav Aloush, 21-years-old, a combat soldier in Duvdevan
• MSG (Res.) Etan Naeh, 26-years-old, a combat soldier in Duvdevan
• MSG (Res.) Tal Filiba, 23-years-old, a combat soldier in Yahalom
"The IDF expresses its deepest condolences to the families and will continue to standby them," the IDF wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
