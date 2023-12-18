Gazans flock to aid trucks as US, Israel discuss future of Hamas war

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari gave a press briefing about the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war on Sunday.

During his briefing, Hagari said that Hezbollah is "increasing its attacks against Israel, firing rockets, missiles and drones, killing Israeli civilians and soldiers and displacing over 80,000 Israelis from their homes in the north."

"Since Hezbollah began its attacks, the IDF has been responding by striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon," Hagari explained.

The spokesperson then accused Hezbollah of endangering Lebanese citizens.

"Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran, is dragging Lebanon into an unnecessary war that would have devastating consequences for the people of Lebanon," he added. "This is a war that they do not deserve."

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report