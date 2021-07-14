Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

LIVE UPDATES: Cuba's crackdown doesn't silence protesters, government confirms 1 man dead

Cuban authorities confirmed Tuesday that one person has died during demonstrations that have shaken the island in recent days by protesting over food shortages, high prices and other grievances against the government.

Covered by: Brie Stimson

1Post
Back to Top

incoming update…

"The spark has been lit," Cuban journalist says

Yoani Sánchez, a journalist in the country, said on a podcast on Tuesday, "There’s no turning back. People felt what it’s like to scream freedom in the streets of Cuba."

Posted by Brie Stimson

Live Coverage begins here