LIVE UPDATES: Cuba protests continue in US as Cuban leaders gather supporters in Havana

Thousands rally for Cuban democracy in Miami

Thousands of supporters of Cubans protesting their Communist regime gathered in downtown Miami Saturday to call for democracy in the country.

The Florida rally came a week after Cubans rose up in a rare display of defiance against the government.

“I think that the monumental voice, the platform of social media that they tried to dim down by taking away the internet, I think that’s bringing awareness that we haven’t seen before,” protester Caridad Rodriguez told WSVN-TV in Miami. “We’ve heard these stories, but now we’re seeing what is happening over there.”