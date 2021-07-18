LIVE UPDATES: Cuba protests continue in US as Cuban leaders gather supporters in Havana

incoming update…
Thousands of supporters of Cubans protesting their Communist regime gathered in downtown Miami Saturday to call for democracy in the country.
The Florida rally came a week after Cubans rose up in a rare display of defiance against the government.
“I think that the monumental voice, the platform of social media that they tried to dim down by taking away the internet, I think that’s bringing awareness that we haven’t seen before,” protester Caridad Rodriguez told WSVN-TV in Miami. “We’ve heard these stories, but now we’re seeing what is happening over there.”
Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against Cuba's government Saturday gathered outside of the White House and the Cuban embassy in Washington, D.C., according to the Miami Herald. The group had taken an overnight bus from Miami to make their voices heard in the nation's capital.
They chanted: “Joe Biden do your job” and “Joe Biden, Cuba needs your help.”
Cuban officials rallied tens of thousands of supporters in the streets on Saturday — nearly a week after they were stunned by the most widespread protests in decades.
President Miguel Díaz-Canel— accompanied by 90-year-old former President Raul Castro — appeared on the seafront Malecon boulevard that had seen some of the largest protests against shortages and the political system the previous weekend.
He made an impassioned speech blaming unrest on the U.S. and its economic embargo, “the blockade, aggression and terror,” as a crowd waved Cuban flags and those of the July 26 Movement that Fidel Castro led during Cuba's revolution.
