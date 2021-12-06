Michigan tipster who led police to Crumbley’s parents to qualify for reward: LIVE UPDATES

Michigan tipster who led police to Crumbley’s parents to qualify for reward, report says

Detroit’s top cop said in an interview Sunday that the individual who led police to Ethan Crumbley's parents, who were allegedly found inside a Detroit warehouse, will be able to claim at least $10,000 in reward for the arrests.

James White, the Detroit Police chief, told the Detroit Free Press that the tip the received by authorities puts the caller in line for the reward. The paper pointed out that the U.S. Marshals Service put out posters that offered the amount for the arrest of either parent.

James and Jennifer Crumbley entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against them during a hearing held on Zoom.

Jennifer Crumbley sobbed and struggled to respond to the judge’s questions at times and James Crumbley shook his head when a prosecutor said their son had full access to the gun used in the killings.

Judge Julie Nicholson assigned bond of $500,000 apiece to each of the parents and required GPS monitoring if they pay to be released, agreeing with prosecutors that they posed a flight risk.

Ethan Crumbley, their 15-year-old son, is accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school. Prosecutors say the parents failed to intervene despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — “blood everywhere” — that was found at the boy’s desk.- The Associated Press contributed to this report