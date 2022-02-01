Canadian trucker 'Freedom Convoy': Protests continue in Ottawa: LIVE UPDATES

Trudeau again accuses protesters of bigotry

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested Tuesday night that the protesters who descended on Ottawa to demonstrate against COVID-19 vaccine mandates are guilty of various sorts of bigotry.

"Today in the House, Members of Parliament unanimously condemned the antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia that we’ve seen on display in Ottawa over the past number of days. Together, let’s keep working to make Canada more inclusive," Trudeau tweeted.

Trudeau, who has refused to meet with organizers of the "Freedom Convoy," accused the tens of thousands of truckers who converged on the Canadian capital over the weekend of being a "small fringe minority" who hold "unacceptable views."

On Monday, he accused them of engaging in what he described as "hateful rhetoric."