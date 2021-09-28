Gabby Petito: Tipster sends Dog the Bounty Hunter to new area in Laundrie search : LIVE UPDATES
Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is investigating a tip that claims Brian Laundrie went into a Florida campground 75 miles away with his parents in early September — but only two of them were seen leaving.
incoming update…
FIRST ON FOX: "Dog the Bounty Hunter" called it "a shame" that Brian Laundrie’s mother Roberta Laundrie called 911 Saturday rather than answer his knock on the family’s front door.
Audio emerged Monday indicating that Brian Laundrie’s parents called 911 to report the presence of Duane "Dog" Chapman on their North Port, Florida property."The female, Roberta... called in on 911," a dispatcher is heard saying on a radio recording, adding that the caller "referenced a situation with the male."
EXCLUSIVE: Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is investigating a tip that alleges Brian Laundrie, the fugitive fiancé of Gabby Petito, went into a Florida campground 75 miles away with his parents in early September — but only two of them were seen leaving.
Chapman announced Saturday he was entering the search for Laundrie, and tips quickly poured in. He told Fox News he received a tip on Monday that Laundrie’s parents spent the night in Fort De Soto Park with their son twice in early September from Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8.
"They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here," he told Fox News exclusively on Monday evening. "We think at least if he’s not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate — that he was here for sure. Not over in the swamp."
Live Coverage begins here