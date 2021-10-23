Brian Laundrie: Protesters outside parents' home demand answers: LIVE UPDATES

Protesters outside Laundrie's parents' house say they need to answer questions about investigation

Protesters who gathered outside of Brian Laundrie's parents' Florida home on Friday said they need to give any more information they have about the investigation, according to a report.

“I’m glad it’s over but it’s not over,” protester Ann Carol Lemiszko told WSVN-TV in Miami. “We need answers to all the questions.”

Human remains found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park were identified as Laundrie on Thursday. The remains were found after more than a month of searching for Laundrie who was a person of interest in fiancée Gabby Petito's strangulation death.

“They should have admitted the truth right away where he was at,” protester Wally Lemiszko told the station. “It would have saved a lot of hassle for people.”

“When they brought the van back to this house the first day, they should’ve already called the cops and should’ve started doing questioning right then and there. It’s her van, where is she?” Lemiszko added.