Brian Laundrie: Gabby Petito fiancé search still on; DeSantis wants justice if guilty: LIVE UPDATES

Brian Laundrie manhunt: Gov. Ron DeSantis wants fugitive 'brought to justice' if found guilty

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said he hopes fugitive Brian Laundrie "is apprehended and brought to justice" if officials and jurors eventually find him guilty of a crime.

DeSantis' comments came after a press conference in North Port, Florida — where Brian Laundrie lived with his parents and deceased fiancée, Gabby Petito — during which the governor announced a $1.69 million grant for the city to help with job creation.

"You know, my view would be, it's a little disappointing that we still don't have this guy's whereabouts," DeSantis said in response to a question about Laundrie from Fox News Miami correspondent Phil Keating.

Click here to read more on Fox News.