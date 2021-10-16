Brian Laundrie: Gabby Petito fiancé search still on; DeSantis wants justice if guilty: LIVE UPDATES
A month after Brian Laundrie went missing near the Carlton Reserve outdoor recreation area in Florida after he was named a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito, he continues to elude authorities. Laundrie has a warrant out for his arrest for alleged debit card fraud. Petito's remains were found on Sept. 19 and her cause of death was later ruled strangulation. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said he hoped Laundrie would be brought to justice if he's found guilty. "It's a really sad thing — this is a very beautiful young girl with a lot of potential. And a lot of people really loved her a lot, and to see this happen really is heartbreaking."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said he hopes fugitive Brian Laundrie "is apprehended and brought to justice" if officials and jurors eventually find him guilty of a crime.
DeSantis' comments came after a press conference in North Port, Florida — where Brian Laundrie lived with his parents and deceased fiancée, Gabby Petito — during which the governor announced a $1.69 million grant for the city to help with job creation.
"You know, my view would be, it's a little disappointing that we still don't have this guy's whereabouts," DeSantis said in response to a question about Laundrie from Fox News Miami correspondent Phil Keating.
