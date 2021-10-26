Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Brian Laundrie case: Notebook found near remains 'may be salvageable,' cops say: LIVE UPDATES

Brian Laundrie's notebook, which was recovered from a Florida environmental park earlier this month "may be salvageable," police say.

Covered by: Fox News Staff and Edmund DeMarche

1Post
Back to Top

incoming update…

Notebook recovered at Florida park may offer new clues

Brian Laundrie's notebook, which was recovered from Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Oct. 20, "may be salvageable," police say.

The FBI confirmed that a notebook, along with a backpack and dry bag containing other items that belonged to Laundrie, turned up at the North Port, Florida, park in an area that had previously been underwater, not far from where authorities found Laundrie's partial remains that same day.

"It appears it may be salvageable. That really is a question for FBI though," North Port Police Department Public Information Officer Josh Taylor told Fox News Digital when asked about the condition of the notebook and whether it had any legible writing inside of it.

Click here for the full article.

Posted by Fox News Staff

Live Coverage begins here