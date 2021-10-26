Brian Laundrie case: Notebook found near remains 'may be salvageable,' cops say: LIVE UPDATES

Notebook recovered at Florida park may offer new clues

Brian Laundrie's notebook, which was recovered from Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Oct. 20, "may be salvageable," police say.

The FBI confirmed that a notebook, along with a backpack and dry bag containing other items that belonged to Laundrie, turned up at the North Port, Florida, park in an area that had previously been underwater, not far from where authorities found Laundrie's partial remains that same day.

"It appears it may be salvageable. That really is a question for FBI though," North Port Police Department Public Information Officer Josh Taylor told Fox News Digital when asked about the condition of the notebook and whether it had any legible writing inside of it.

