Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Brian Laundrie case: Details regarding discovery of remains 'vague,' Nancy Grace says: LIVE UPDATES

Brian Laundrie’s recovered remains – which have been described as "bones" by police – will undergo further examination after an autopsy failed to establish a cause or manner of death, a lawyer said.

Covered by: Edmund DeMarche and Fox News

3Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Gabby Petito's brother shares picture of tribute on Instagram: 'Lighting up the sky for you gabs!'

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Details after Brian Laundry's remains discovery have been vague, Nancy Grace says

Nancy Grace, the Fox Nation host, anchored a live special Sunday night on the discovery of Brian Laundry’s remains at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Florida last week. 

The FBI said Wednesday that dental record confirmed the 23-year-old’s identity, but Grace said during the show that there have been relatively few new details to provide a fuller story into what led to Laundrie’s death. 

Grace said the details provided thus far have been “very vague." 

Laundrie’s remains were sent to a forensic anthropologist to try and determine a cause of death. Grace pointed out that there has been no DNA match and only a partial skull was recovered at the scene.

Laundrie’s recovered remains – which have been described as "bones" by police – will undergo further examination.

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Brian Laundrie found: Parents may have just missed discovering son themselves

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Laundrie’s parents unknowingly walked just a few yards away from locations in a Florida nature preserve where police found their son’s personal belongings and remains Wednesday morning.

When Chris and Roberta Laundrie left their home before sunrise Wednesday, only two journalists were present – a Fox News Digital reporter who followed in a separate vehicle and a Fox News Channel cameraman who remained on their street.

Click here to read more on Fox News.

Posted by Fox News

Live Coverage begins here