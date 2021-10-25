Brian Laundrie case: Details regarding discovery of remains 'vague,' Nancy Grace says: LIVE UPDATES
Brian Laundrie’s recovered remains – which have been described as "bones" by police – will undergo further examination after an autopsy failed to establish a cause or manner of death, a lawyer said.
Nancy Grace, the Fox Nation host, anchored a live special Sunday night on the discovery of Brian Laundry’s remains at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Florida last week.
The FBI said Wednesday that dental record confirmed the 23-year-old’s identity, but Grace said during the show that there have been relatively few new details to provide a fuller story into what led to Laundrie’s death.
Grace said the details provided thus far have been “very vague."
Laundrie’s remains were sent to a forensic anthropologist to try and determine a cause of death. Grace pointed out that there has been no DNA match and only a partial skull was recovered at the scene.
EXCLUSIVE: Brian Laundrie’s parents unknowingly walked just a few yards away from locations in a Florida nature preserve where police found their son’s personal belongings and remains Wednesday morning.
When Chris and Roberta Laundrie left their home before sunrise Wednesday, only two journalists were present – a Fox News Digital reporter who followed in a separate vehicle and a Fox News Channel cameraman who remained on their street.
