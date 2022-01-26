Biden to hold first press conference in months on Wednesday: LIVE UPDATES

Biden says he's 'outperformed' expectations

"I didn't overpromise, but I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen," Biden said during his press conference Wednesday. "The fact of the matter is that we're in a situation where we have made enormous progress. You mentioned the number of deaths from COVID – well, it was three times that not long ago. It's coming down. Everything's changing. It's getting better.

"But one of the things that I think is something that one thing I hadn't been able to so far is get my Republican friends to get the game of making things better in this country," he said.