Biden uses infrastructure signing at White House to set up passage of Build Back Better Act

Biden uses infrastructure signing to set up BBB passage, gives Sinema major role

President Biden used the signing ceremony for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday to try to prod his Build Back Better initiative forward, featuring a Republican and one of the two moderate Democrats who have stood in the way of his $1.75 trillion social spending plan.

The ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House featured opening remarks from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who along with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has raised questions regarding the price tag of Biden's Build Back Better act.

Sinema, who was one of the lead sponsors of the infrastructure bill and negotiated heavily in the Senate bipartisan infrastructure group, praised the legislation as "historic," saying, "Our plan will create millions of jobs and make our country stronger, safer and more globally competitive without raising taxes on everyday Americans."

Sinema then introduced Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who was among the 19 Republican senators, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y., who voted for the infrastructure bill.

During his remarks before the formal signing ceremony, Biden complimented Sinema as "the most determined woman I know," perhaps a nod toward her resistance to embracing the social spending bill, and also lauded Portman as "one hell of a good guy."

Click here to read more on Fox Business