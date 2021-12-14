Biden approves emergency aid for Tennessee, Illinois after major storms: LIVE UPDATES

Biden approves Tennessee, Illinois emergency declarations after major storms

President Joe Biden on Monday declared that an emergency exists in Tennessee and Illinois after the region was battered by a deadly storm system on Saturday.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee requested federal emergency assistance for nine counties, seeking help with debris removal and emergency protective measures after touring storm damage.

The White House said in a statement that Biden’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in the two states.“

FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% Federal funding, the statement read. -The Associated Press contributed to this report