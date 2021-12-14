Biden approves emergency aid for Tennessee, Illinois after major storms: LIVE UPDATES
President Joe Biden on Monday declared that an emergency exists in Tennessee and Illinois after the region was battered by a deadly storm system on Saturday.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee requested federal emergency assistance for nine counties, seeking help with debris removal and emergency protective measures after touring storm damage.
The White House said in a statement that Biden’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in the two states.“
FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% Federal funding, the statement read. -The Associated Press contributed to this report
Autumn Kirks and her boyfriend, Lannis Ward, were working the night shift at the Mayfield candle factory when the deadly tornado struck the area.
The couple was standing "10 feet" away from each other when they were told to take cover.
Kirks pulled down her safety googles and took shelter, glancing away from her boyfriend for just a minute. When she looked back, he was gone. Ward was pronounced dead a day later."
He was about 10 feet from me when we started. I don’t know where he ended up," Kirks told Fox News host Neil Cavuto in a heart-wrenching on-air interview Monday. - Yael Halon
