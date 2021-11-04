‘Rust’ armorer says she’s 'not ready' to speak but promises it will 'come': LIVE UPDATES

‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed says she’s 'not ready' to speak but promises it will 'come'

EXCLUSIVE: Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on the "Rust" set where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed, is still reeling in the tragedy that sent shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond, and has halted production.

In a Fox News Digital exclusive, Gutierrez Reed explained she isn’t yet ready to address the matter.

Click here to read more.