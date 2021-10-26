Alec Baldwin-narrated documentary release date postponed: LIVE UPDATES
A new documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin about the environmental crisis in Flint, Michigan has pushed back its release date indefinitely following the "Rust" movie shooting accident, according to Deadline.
"Flint: Who Can You Trust?" was initially set to open in several cities on Friday and a digital release was reportedly planned for November.
"Out of the deepest respect for all those affected by this terrible tragedy, we feel now is not the time to release FLINT: Who Can You Trust?” director Anthony Baxter told the outlet in a statement.
He continued: “The film sheds a crucial spotlight on the ongoing plight of Flint residents because of the water disaster. However, we will now be positioning the film for release in the US at a future date.” -Mariah Haas
