Alec Baldwin-narrated documentary ‘Flint: Who Can You Trust?’ release date postponed: LIVE UPDATES

A new documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin about the environmental crisis in Flint, Michigan has pushed back its release date indefinitely following the "Rust" movie shooting accident, according to Deadline.

A new project narrated by Alec Baldwin has had its release date postponed "indefinitely" following the "Rust" shooting accident, according to Deadline. "Flint: Who Can You Trust?" was initially set to open in several cities on Friday and a digital release was reportedly planned for November.

"Out of the deepest respect for all those affected by this terrible tragedy, we feel now is not the time to release FLINT: Who Can You Trust?” director Anthony Baxter told the outlet in a statement.

He continued: “The film sheds a crucial spotlight on the ongoing plight of Flint residents because of the water disaster. However, we will now be positioning the film for release in the US at a future date.”

