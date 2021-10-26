Alec Baldwin-narrated documentary ‘Flint: Who Can You Trust?’ release date postponed: LIVE UPDATES

Alec Baldwin-narrated documentary ‘Flint: Who Can You Trust?’ release date postponed 'indefinitely'

A new project narrated by Alec Baldwin has had its release date postponed "indefinitely" following the "Rust" shooting accident, according to Deadline. "Flint: Who Can You Trust?" was initially set to open in several cities on Friday and a digital release was reportedly planned for November.

"Out of the deepest respect for all those affected by this terrible tragedy, we feel now is not the time to release FLINT: Who Can You Trust?” director Anthony Baxter told the outlet in a statement.

He continued: “The film sheds a crucial spotlight on the ongoing plight of Flint residents because of the water disaster. However, we will now be positioning the film for release in the US at a future date.”