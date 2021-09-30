Afghanistan withdrawal: Milley, Austin appear in front of House committee: LIVE UPDATES

Milley calls war in Afghanistan a 'strategic failure' for US, warns Taliban 'remain a terrorist orga

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley called the war in Afghanistan a "strategic failure" for the United States during testimony before the House Armed Services Committee Wednesday, warning that the Taliban "remain a terrorist organization" and maintain ties with al Qaeda.

Milley made the comments testifying alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie for their second day of questions from lawmakers about the U.S. withdrawal of military assets from Afghanistan.

"The Taliban was and remain a terrorist organization and they still have not broken ties with al Qaeda," Milley testified. "I have no illusions who we are dealing with."

