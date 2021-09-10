Afghanistan is on the brink of ‘universal poverty,’ ‘total breakdown,’ UN says: LIVE UPDATES

Plight of Afghan allies tests Biden’s promises as evacuation flights resume

While evacuation flights have resumed for Westerners wanting to leave Afghanistan, thousands of at-risk Afghans who had helped the U.S. are still stranded – and their plight is testing President Joe Biden’s promises not to leave America’s allies behind.

On Thursday, 200 foreigners, including Americans, left on a Qatar Airways evacuation flight out of Kabul.

Qatari envoy Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani said that another 200 passengers would leave Afghanistan on Friday.

However, those who have been working to get former U.S. military interpreters and other Afghans on charter flights remain concerned.

Some U.S. special immigrant visas were still in process when the Taliban took Kabul in August and Americans organizing charter flights said they knew of more U.S. passport and green-card holders in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif and elsewhere.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday that the administration was looking at steps like electronic visas.

In a Thursday statement, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the Taliban “have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort.”

But many doubt the Taliban will be as accommodating for Afghans who supported the U.S.

In Mazar-e-Sharif, hundreds are waiting for Taliban permission to leave.

Afghans and their American supporters report that the Taliban are blocking all passengers in Mazar-e-Sharif from boarding the waiting charter flights, including those with proper travel papers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.