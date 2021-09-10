Afghanistan is on the brink of ‘universal poverty,’ ‘total breakdown,’ UN says: LIVE UPDATES

incoming update…
While evacuation flights have resumed for Westerners wanting to leave Afghanistan, thousands of at-risk Afghans who had helped the U.S. are still stranded – and their plight is testing President Joe Biden’s promises not to leave America’s allies behind.
On Thursday, 200 foreigners, including Americans, left on a Qatar Airways evacuation flight out of Kabul.
Qatari envoy Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani said that another 200 passengers would leave Afghanistan on Friday.
However, those who have been working to get former U.S. military interpreters and other Afghans on charter flights remain concerned.
Some U.S. special immigrant visas were still in process when the Taliban took Kabul in August and Americans organizing charter flights said they knew of more U.S. passport and green-card holders in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif and elsewhere.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday that the administration was looking at steps like electronic visas.
In a Thursday statement, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the Taliban “have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort.”
But many doubt the Taliban will be as accommodating for Afghans who supported the U.S.
In Mazar-e-Sharif, hundreds are waiting for Taliban permission to leave.
Afghans and their American supporters report that the Taliban are blocking all passengers in Mazar-e-Sharif from boarding the waiting charter flights, including those with proper travel papers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This is the first part of a Fox News Digital Originals series about the fall of Kabul and the hectic and heroic 96-hour effort to evacuate Afghans fearing retribution from the Taliban.
America’s war in Afghanistan ended in calamity.
Around 120,000 people were evacuated from Kabul in just a matter of days, but the herculean, if chaotic effort made the airport a prime target for a terrorist attack that killed nearly 200, including 13 U.S. service members.
But exactly how did Afghanistan, a nation with a military the U.S. trained for 20 years, so quickly fall to the Taliban and instability? How did Kabul become a frenzied site where tens of thousands of people were simultaneously trying to flee the country through the same escape route?
"It was just a compilation of events that led to this precipitous fall," a former senior Defense Department official, Mick Mulroy, told Fox News.
Afghanistan is on the brink of “universal poverty” and may see a “total breakdown” of its economy, a report from the United Nations Development Programme released Thursday said.
“We are facing a full-on development collapse on top of humanitarian and economic crises,” Kanni Wignaraja, the director of the UNDP’s regional bureau for Asia and the Pacific, said. “Half of the population is already in need of humanitarian support. This analysis suggests that we are on course for rapid, catastrophic deterioration in the lives of Afghanistan’s most vulnerable people.”
The report pointed out that Afghans are facing several issues that are destabilizing the country besides the Taliban’s recent takeover. There is a prolonged drought and the country is dealing with the effects of COVID-19.
Countries have frozen assets and there new pressure on Kabul's banking system.
Al Jazeera reported that there is about $10 billion of its central bank assets frozen in international accounts. There has been an increase in food prices and Kabul cannot afford to pay salaries.
Deborah Lyons, the UN special envoy on Afghanistan, told the Security Council on Thursday that funds need to be delivered into the country in order to “prevent a total breakdown of the economy and social order,” the report said.
She said that safeguards could be put into place to make sure the funds would not be misused, but insisted that the “economy must be allowed to breathe for a few months, giving the Taliban a chance to demonstrate flexibility and a genuine will to do things differently this time.”
The Taliban seemed to do little to win favor of Western countries after tapping some members on the FBI’s most-wanted list in top government positions.
Senate Armed Services Committee member Tom Cotton said Thursday it is clear the Biden administration is more concerned with the fact the Taliban's new Afghan political leadership is entirely male rather than being almost exclusively composed of terrorists.
The Arkansas Republican told "The Story" the development is however not surprising given the behavior of the current White House."We shouldn’t be surprised even though Joe Biden and Tony Blinken have been saying for weeks this is the ‘new and improved’ and ‘moderate and inclusive’ Taliban," he said.
The Taliban have started painting over murals depicting western symbols throughout Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan.
The murals depicted everything from George Floyd to the signing of the U.S.-Taliban agreement, the drowning of Afghan refugees and the murder of Dr. Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese aid worker who was widely respected in the nation for his humanitarian work in Afghanistan.
