2022 Midterm election updates as Democrats, GOP fight for Senate, House of Representatives

'I'm on Herschel's team': NRSC chair to stump for Walker at Tuesday campaign event

Sen. Rick Scott, the chair of the Senate GOP's election arm, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., will travel to Georgia for a Tuesday event supporting Herschel Walker, the first major campaign stop following accusations that the Republican Senate nominee paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion a decade ago.

Walker has denied that he paid $700 a woman to get an abortion or had a child with her, and further reports have alleged that he encouraged the woman to have a second abortion, which she refused to do. But as the accusations trickle in, Republicans have rallied around Walker as he runs to defeat incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a crucial midterm race that could determine whether the GOP retakes control of the Senate.

"The Democrats want to destroy this country, and they will try to destroy anyone who gets in their way," Scott, the junior senator from Florida and chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Today it's Herschel Walker, but tomorrow it's the American people. I'm on Herschel's team — and they picked the wrong Georgian to mess with. I'm proud to stand with Herschel Walker and make sure Georgians know that he will always fight to protect them from the forces trying to destroy Georgia values and Georgia's economy, led by Raphael Warnock," Scott said.

